Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,540 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,005 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 112,143,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915,207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,661,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,866,000 after buying an additional 664,831 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,952,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,995 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 457.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 29,705.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,846 shares in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.0081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

SAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

