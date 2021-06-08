Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the bank on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Bancolombia has raised its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years.

CIB stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 331,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,054. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.25.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.27. Bancolombia had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Bancolombia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

