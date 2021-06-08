BancorpSouth Bank Has $381,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

BancorpSouth Bank reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 69.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,023 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 118,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of CL opened at $83.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.58. The company has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,829,328.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.