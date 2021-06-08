BancorpSouth Bank Has $586,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,546,000 after purchasing an additional 48,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TSN opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSN. Barclays increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

