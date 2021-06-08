BancorpSouth Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Polaris were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Polaris by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Polaris by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Polaris by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $1,030,204.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,524.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,871 shares of company stock worth $8,577,385. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $124.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 2.01. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

