BancorpSouth Bank Makes New $247,000 Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,573,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,085,000 after purchasing an additional 153,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.