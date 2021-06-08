Bank of America Boosts The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $140.00

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $124.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SJM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.00.

NYSE SJM opened at $138.13 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.57.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

In related news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $36,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

