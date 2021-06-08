Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,635,000. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $369.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.89. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

