Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target Increased to C$126.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.07.

BMO opened at $106.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $51.43 and a one year high of $106.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

