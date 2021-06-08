Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Increases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.10. The company had a trading volume of 28,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,703. The stock has a market cap of $152.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $197.26 and a 52-week high of $305.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.12.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

