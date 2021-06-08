Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 0.6% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 205,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,042,000 after buying an additional 120,837 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 326,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,721,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,060,000 after buying an additional 54,525 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.61.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,598,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The company has a market cap of $194.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

