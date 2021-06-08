Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 4,167 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,638 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,573,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $3,426,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 206,184 shares of company stock worth $28,549,930 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,710,382. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $125.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

