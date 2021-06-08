Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 183.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,847 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $58.28 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.