Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 1,116 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,017,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,549,000 after buying an additional 652,107 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Amdocs by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,206,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,875,000 after buying an additional 152,552 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

DOX opened at $80.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.