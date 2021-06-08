Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $518,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 1,865.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Snowflake by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071,445 shares during the last quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 139.3% in the first quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,728 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,789 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,462,000 after acquiring an additional 503,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 34.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,564,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,690,000 after acquiring an additional 397,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

SNOW opened at $250.57 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $2,172,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,961,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $3,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,080,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 703,385 shares of company stock worth $160,986,701 in the last 90 days.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

