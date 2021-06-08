Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $581,000 Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 637.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Bio-Techne by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

TECH opened at $419.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 91.64, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $228.66 and a 1 year high of $444.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $411.92.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 33.16%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.40.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.