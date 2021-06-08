Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.83.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $170.35 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,631 shares of company stock valued at $20,648,503. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

