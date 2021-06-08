Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 2,728 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 950.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Kadant were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Kadant during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kadant during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $168.53 on Tuesday. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $189.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $160,633.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $784,838.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $226,636.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,092.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

KAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

