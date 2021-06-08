Barclays’ (BARC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 207.70 ($2.71).

LON BARC opened at GBX 186.98 ($2.44) on Friday. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 183.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 13,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

