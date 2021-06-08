Barings LLC Has $493,000 Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Barings LLC lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,475,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $3,837,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $2,738,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $2,466,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $710.24.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $15,306,235 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $680.56 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $498.08 and a twelve month high of $712.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $662.24. The company has a market capitalization of $128.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

