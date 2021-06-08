Barings LLC Sells 15,895 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Barings LLC lowered its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,895 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 88.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

