Barings LLC Sells 51 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Barings LLC reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 911 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 356.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 507.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.63.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $353.77 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.24 and a 52 week high of $383.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $357.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

