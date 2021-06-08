Barings LLC Sells 5,151 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Barings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.4% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 79,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $86.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

