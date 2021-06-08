Barings LLC Takes $245,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 745 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 184,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $316.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.51 and a twelve month high of $354.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.06.
Several research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.77.
In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
United Rentals Company Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
