Barings LLC Takes $245,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 745 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 184,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $316.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.51 and a twelve month high of $354.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.06.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.77.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

