BASIC (BASIC) Price Hits $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. BASIC has a total market cap of $21.28 million and $525,844.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BASIC has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00070834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00026213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.65 or 0.00980190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.03 or 0.09548046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00050636 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

