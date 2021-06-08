Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) & IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.0% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Beam Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Beam Global and IPG Photonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $6.21 million 37.93 -$5.21 million ($0.84) -41.93 IPG Photonics $1.20 billion 9.18 $159.57 million $3.81 53.98

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Beam Global and IPG Photonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 3 2 0 2.40 IPG Photonics 0 3 6 0 2.67

Beam Global presently has a consensus target price of $42.75, indicating a potential upside of 21.38%. IPG Photonics has a consensus target price of $224.35, indicating a potential upside of 9.09%. Given Beam Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Beam Global is more favorable than IPG Photonics.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and IPG Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -88.15% -27.90% -23.96% IPG Photonics 14.75% 9.69% 8.57%

Summary

IPG Photonics beats Beam Global on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. It is also developing EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks; and ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources. In addition, the company offers integrated laser systems; 2D compact flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool; and specialized fiber laser systems for material processing applications; and optical transceiver and transponder modules for interconnecting electronic equipment, including Ethernet switches, IP routers and SONET/SDH optical transport modules within telecommunications, cable multi-system operator, and data center networking applications. Its lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, communications, and medical and advanced applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.

