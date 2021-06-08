Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BNFT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

BNFT traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.80. 7,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,143. The stock has a market cap of $457.90 million, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.75. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.10 million. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the first quarter worth about $155,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 15.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the first quarter worth about $533,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

