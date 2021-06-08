Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives $44.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:BSY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.47. 1,467,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.93. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $63.71.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In other Bentley Systems news, insider David J. Hollister sold 191,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $9,707,561.50. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 15,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $761,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,071,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,773,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,391,294 shares of company stock valued at $68,027,537. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 87,632 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 698.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 210,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 183,951 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 162,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

