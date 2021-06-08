Berenberg Bank Raises Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Price Target to GBX 980

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its price target raised by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 980 ($12.80) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($11.95) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 830 ($10.84).

WKP traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 915.50 ($11.96). 116,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,262. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of GBX 472.40 ($6.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 925.50 ($12.09). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 848.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -12.04.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

