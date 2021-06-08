BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 43 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 320 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.40.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $278.89 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $321.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.