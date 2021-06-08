Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 143 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 100.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 286 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $221,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 42.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 44.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,230 shares of company stock valued at $11,691,331. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.52.

Fortinet stock opened at $223.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $223.81.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

