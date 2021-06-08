Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 333 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 81.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 223,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 440,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 31,148 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 81,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 28,586 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.97 and a beta of 1.61. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on WDC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.96.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

