Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.80.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $340.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.76 and a 12-month high of $349.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $322.86.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

