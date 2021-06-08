Berman Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 166.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 14.7% during the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 26,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter worth $977,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in WestRock by 39.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in WestRock during the first quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in WestRock by 7.1% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRK opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of -20.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

