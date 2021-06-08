Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 507 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 101.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 569.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 138,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 117,460 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $1,261,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,538,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.93.

NASDAQ ON opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 1.89. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,856.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,362. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

