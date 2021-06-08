Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Position Decreased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 56.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 30,100.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $152.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.26 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.86 and a 52 week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BYND shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.37.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $269,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $686,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,339 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,262 shares of company stock worth $14,920,050 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

