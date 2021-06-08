Bickling Financial Services Inc. Acquires 135 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $4.22 on Tuesday, hitting $600.91. The stock had a trading volume of 729,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,582,934. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $656.67. The company has a market cap of $578.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.00, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.70 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.19.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,534,629.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,803 shares of company stock valued at $76,734,804. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

