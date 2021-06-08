Bickling Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,475 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $491.25. 93,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,534,765. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $513.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.50 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $217.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

