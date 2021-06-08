Bickling Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,446 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,620,000 after purchasing an additional 415,484 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,107,000 after purchasing an additional 388,328 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,967,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,723,000 after purchasing an additional 273,938 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT remained flat at $$50.79 during trading on Tuesday. 1,046,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.77.

