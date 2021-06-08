Bickling Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.23% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFNL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,975,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,117,000 after buying an additional 15,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000.

Shares of DFNL stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.19. 986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,352. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.94. Davis Select Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

