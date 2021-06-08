Bickling Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,769 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Shares of SBUX remained flat at $$111.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 140,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,232,158. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $131.07 billion, a PE ratio of 132.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.29.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

