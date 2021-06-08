Bickling Financial Services Inc. Purchases 11,349 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,349 shares during the period. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF accounts for 2.4% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bickling Financial Services Inc. owned 0.05% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,506,000 after buying an additional 648,974 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,004,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,696,000 after purchasing an additional 414,842 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,307,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,841,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 615,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,373,000 after purchasing an additional 177,673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKG traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.01. 578,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,652,360. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $42.19 and a 52 week high of $115.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.07.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.