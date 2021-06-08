Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Director Sells $98,701.20 in Stock

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BIIB stock opened at $395.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

