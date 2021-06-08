Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Position Increased by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $13.52 on Tuesday, reaching $382.33. The company had a trading volume of 199,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,108. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.03. The stock has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.34.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

