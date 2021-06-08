Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Biogen by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Biogen by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Biogen by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB opened at $395.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.03. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Raymond James raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.50.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

