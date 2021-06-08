BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $106 million-115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.65 million.

BioLife Solutions stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.51. The company had a trading volume of 351,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,462. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.78, a PEG ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.45.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. On average, analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLFS shares. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.22.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $401,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 213,997 shares in the company, valued at $8,598,399.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 3,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $105,590.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 200,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,344.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 237,506 shares of company stock worth $8,052,637. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

