Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.76 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $2.21 or 0.00006743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $413.03 million and approximately $12.76 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001046 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00052535 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00048589 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

