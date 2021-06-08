Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Market Cap Hits $240.14 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $28.37 or 0.00087087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $240.14 million and $7.21 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,464,090 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

