Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

BSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.89. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.94%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,298.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. SoftVest Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $14,095,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6,530.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,162,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,646 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,832,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 44,776.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 461,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 277,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

