BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 50,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of FRA stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.